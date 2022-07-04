‘People’s Assembly’ rallies to highlight govt failures, push for unity

Meanwhile, human-rights lawyer Nititorn Lamlua said the rally also aimed to restore unity and eliminate threats from oppressors like foreigners, capitalists and government officials.

He added that the group also aims to return the ownership of natural resources to citizens in order to maintain fairness in resource allocation, adding that Thailand must always come first.

Nititorn pointed to the conflict between supporters of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva and those backing former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra.

“So, we want to use this stage to restore unity, build sovereignty and change the country,” he said. “This move aims to not just repel General Prayut, but also strike against capitalists and groups planning coups d’etat.”

He added that the People’s Assembly will not join other pro-democracy groups to achieve its goals.