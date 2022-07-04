Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

‘People’s Assembly’ rallies to highlight govt failures, push for unity

The “People’s Assembly” gathered on Sunday to protest against the government’s failure to tackle rising fuel prices and restore unity.

The rally at Lan Khon Muang square in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district was led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan, who said the government is pretending to be strong while it is struggling with scores of challenges.

He said the government has been unable to solve any problems because it is under the control of capitalists.

“When the government can’t do anything, it’s time for people to step up,” he said.

Jatuporn also believes that Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow will listen to the group’s demands via the media.

Meanwhile, human-rights lawyer Nititorn Lamlua said the rally also aimed to restore unity and eliminate threats from oppressors like foreigners, capitalists and government officials.

He added that the group also aims to return the ownership of natural resources to citizens in order to maintain fairness in resource allocation, adding that Thailand must always come first.

Nititorn pointed to the conflict between supporters of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha or former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva and those backing former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra.

“So, we want to use this stage to restore unity, build sovereignty and change the country,” he said. “This move aims to not just repel General Prayut, but also strike against capitalists and groups planning coups d’etat.”

He added that the People’s Assembly will not join other pro-democracy groups to achieve its goals.

Published : July 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Nation Thailnad
