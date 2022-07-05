Schools under Education Ministry declared weed-free zones

Cannabis and hemp were removed from Thailand’s list of banned narcotics on June 9.

The announcement, signed by Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong, was published on the Royal Gazette website on Monday and enforces the following regulations immediately:

• No sale or use of marijuana and hemp allowed in schools and government complexes.

• Students, school staff and government officials are not allowed to use marijuana or hemp for recreation.

• School administrators are required to monitor all food, beverage and snacks sold on campus to ensure they do not contain marijuana or hemp extract.

• School administrators should hold activities, training or campaigns to boost awareness of marijuana and hemp’s impact on physical and mental health, with an emphasis on the dangers of abuse or overdose.

• Personnel using marijuana or hemp for medical purposes must use them under the strict guidance of a physician. Those needing the plants for research must notify their supervisor or institute administrator.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sitthiphan announced last month that all schools under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration must be marijuana and hemp-free zone.

The Defence and Interior Ministries have also issued similar orders, prohibiting personnel from using marijuana or hemp on military and government complexes.