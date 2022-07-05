Ministry issues 8 urgent orders to hospitals as new Covid wave rises

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Rural Doctor Society (RDS) published an urgent letter from ministry permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit ordering public health chiefs nationwide to prepare for a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
The ministry letter contained the following eight orders to hospitals:
The preparation order was issued after the rate of Covid-19 infections began rising in the past week. Analysis of samples by the Department of Medical Sciences between June 25 and July 1 showed that Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for over 50 per cent of new cases. However, Kiattiphum ruled out the possibility of another major outbreak given the high level of vaccination in Thailand.
The Bureau of Epidemiology predicts the new wave of cases will peak in September at 4,000 per day.
On Tuesday, Thailand recorded 1,917 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths.
Published : July 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022