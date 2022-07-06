Fri, July 08, 2022

Police reform bill passes 3rd reading, but MP election bill hits snag

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the third reading of the national police bill with a vote result of 494-40 in favour and four abstentions.

The last section under consideration seeks to delay the implementation of new promotion criteria for police officers for 180 days after the law goes into effect so that it will not affect officers who are up for annual promotion in October.

However, consideration of the second reading of the Organic Act on the Election of Members of Parliament did not reach a conclusion even after a 7-hour session as more than 100 MPs were not present.

This prompted House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to end the meeting and order the MPs and senators to resume meetings on the reading the next day.

The second reading of the Organic Act aims to consider 37 sections relating to the election of MPs. So far only eight sections have been considered.

Published : July 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

