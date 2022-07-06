Don’t buy resold digital lotteries, GLO warns

Nhun said the original buyer’s name is recorded in the Paotang application and only this owner has the right to receive the prize money.

The money will be transferred to the account of the original buyer as lottery ticket rights cannot be transferred, Nhun made it clear.

If the buyer chooses to receive the money at the GLO, he/she will also have to verify their identity.

Nhun warned that anyone who buys digital lotteries from another person might face problems if he/she won any cash prizes, so the GLO suggested that people only buy digital lotteries via the Paotang application as it is secure and buyers will surely be handed the prize money if they win.