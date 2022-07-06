Don’t buy resold digital lotteries, GLO warns

Fri, July 08, 2022

People should avoid purchasing resold digital lotteries as there could be a problem when receiving prize money, the Government Lottery Office (GLO) warned.

GLO director-general Lt-Colonel Nhun Sansanakom said on Tuesday that people should not buy online lotteries from others after reports that lottery tickets were resold at a higher price.

Nhun said the original buyer’s name is recorded in the Paotang application and only this owner has the right to receive the prize money.

The money will be transferred to the account of the original buyer as lottery ticket rights cannot be transferred, Nhun made it clear.

If the buyer chooses to receive the money at the GLO, he/she will also have to verify their identity.

Nhun warned that anyone who buys digital lotteries from another person might face problems if he/she won any cash prizes, so the GLO suggested that people only buy digital lotteries via the Paotang application as it is secure and buyers will surely be handed the prize money if they win.

The GLO also warned people that it is illegal to resell digital lotteries or sell each ticket for more than 80 baht. Any violator who is reported to the GLO will be fined, it added.

Published : July 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

