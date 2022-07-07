Free parking at Suvarnabhumi Airport for July holidays

Free parking will be allowed for Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent, from midnight on July 12 to midnight July 18 (7 days in total), and on the occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, from midnight on July 27 to August 1 midnight (a total of 6 days).

Suvarnabhumi operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Wednesday that waiving of parking fees at Zone C, which is designated for long-term parking and has a capacity for 718 vehicles, aims to reduce the financial burden for travellers and promote tourism during the holidays.

The airport will also provide free shuttle bus services from the parking lot to passenger terminals. The bus leaves every 15 minutes and is available 24 hours a day during the above-mentioned periods.

AOT urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights and at least two hours for domestic flights as it expects a high volume of travellers for the long holidays.

For more information, contact call centre 1722 or 0 2132 9511.