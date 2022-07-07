Bangkok open-air movie festival begins tonight

The BMA is collaborating with the Thai Film Directors Association, the Thai Film Archive and the open-air movie club to screen movies for free at various spots in Bangkok on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting from July 7 till the end of this month. The first movie of the night will be screened at 7pm.

The cooperation is aimed at stimulating the economy and promoting the Thai movie industry as well as providing moral support to Bangkokians hit by Covid-19 and the economic crises, the organisers said.

Chadchart, who came to jog at the Lan Khon Muang at 5am, told reporters that he will come to see the movie with heartthrob actor Jesdaporn “Tik” Pholdee.