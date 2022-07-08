Transport Ministry readies aid for residents affected by mega projects

At a meeting with ministry executives on Thursday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob cited the high-speed railway project linking three key airports.

The project will link Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, and allow a seamless route to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Saksayam said people who have been affected by the project should be attended to as soon as possible. He said they should either be compensated or given a new residence as required by law.

He also instructed SRT to survey other affected communities in the following areas to determine appropriate aid, namely:

• In Bangkok’s Bang Sue and Chatuchak districts, where SRT is carrying out land-development projects

• Makkasan swamp area, where SRT will develop a residential project

• Along Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai high-speed rail project

• Along Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla dual-track rail project

The Department of Highways, meanwhile, was instructed to survey communities in the following areas:

• Samut Sakhon’s Thajin subdistrict affected by the Rama II-Wang Manao elevated expressway construction

• Saphan Ruamjai community in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district affected by the construction of department’s new district office

Saksayam instructed both SRT and the highways department to send officials to talk to affected residents and coordinate with local authorities to identify the problems, so correct steps can be taken.