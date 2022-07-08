Mon, July 11, 2022

in-focus

Prayut shocked by attempt on life of Japan's ex-PM Abe

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was shocked by the gun attack on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Friday.

Don said PM Prayut is about to issue a statement on the incident on behalf of the Thai government and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Thailand’s capacity as Asean’s coordinator.

“The prime minister was extremely shocked by the incident. He didn’t think this would happen to his friend,” the foreign minister said.

According to him, Prayut and Abe have known each other for a long time as they often met during bilateral and international conferences, both in Thailand and Japan.

When asked by reporters at Government House on Friday, Prayut said he was aware of the attack on Abe. But he refused to comment on the matter, saying he had a sore throat.

Abe was shot on Friday morning, described as an assassination attempt by the Japanese media, while he was campaigning in the city of Nara ahead of Sunday’s election for the Japanese parliament’s upper house.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was in a “grave condition” after being shot, Japanese media quoted his successor and current PM, Fumio Kishida, as saying.

A 41-year-old man, identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, was arrested at the scene while holding a gun. The suspect has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Japanese media.

Construction of 3-airport high-speed railway link starts in October

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Petition to Parliament seeks empowerment of local administration

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Anutin warns hospitals against selling Covid drugs procured from ministry

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Joint raids result in arrest of 74 Thai call-centre sharks in Cambodia

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Published : July 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Liverpool CEO thanks Thai fans

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Man U hold first public training session in Bangkok

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Fans furious over half-price tickets for Liverpool-Man Utd clash

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.