Thailand records 2,084 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,543,039 – 4,487,492 of whom have recovered, 24,734 are still in hospitals and 30,813 have died.

Separately, another 7,673 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,013 their second shot and 45,904 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,293,548.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 559.83 million on Saturday, 532.8 million of whom have recovered, 20.66 million are active cases (37,826 in severe condition) and 6.37 million have died (up by 1,463).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.27 million, followed by India with 43.6 million, Brazil with 32.83 million, France with 32.12 million and Germany with 29.02 million.