Thailand’s daily Covid load will hit new high in September: CCSA

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin on Friday attributed this possible surge to the easing of disease control measures, including lifting the mask mandate in several public places.

However, the centre estimates that with continued vaccination and people adhering to the Public Health Ministry’s suggestions to avoid crowded spaces and public gatherings, daily infections will start dropping from November.

The CCSA has urged the Public Health Ministry to evaluate the situation closely to ensure hospital admissions, bed occupation and deaths are kept at a manageable level. This means admissions must not exceed 4,000, less than 25 per cent of hospital beds occupied by patients in serious condition and the daily death count kept at less than 40.

People are being encouraged to continue wearing masks in crowded places or poorly ventilated areas, while operators of high-risk venues like entertainment sites are being urged to employ strict disease-control measures to stop the virus from spreading.

“Plus, people over 60, especially those at high risk, should get a booster shot. So far, only 47.1 per cent or 5.98 million of the 12.7 million people in this group have received a booster shot,” Taweesilp said.