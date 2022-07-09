Schools reminded of preventive guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday that the prime minister has also called on parents to get their children aged between five and 18 vaccinated against Covid so they can attend school safely.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also reiterated the application of the six-point “DMHT-RC” principle, namely distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, testing, reducing crowds and cleaning.

Schools have been advised to hold activities in small groups, adopt a screening system and conduct isolation drills to prepare for new Covid infections.