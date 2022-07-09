Sun, July 17, 2022

Schools reminded of preventive guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

A surge in new Covid-19 infections among students has prompted a call for schools to strictly enforce preventive measures and avoid large gatherings.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday that the prime minister has also called on parents to get their children aged between five and 18 vaccinated against Covid so they can attend school safely.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also reiterated the application of the six-point “DMHT-RC” principle, namely distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, testing, reducing crowds and cleaning.

Schools have been advised to hold activities in small groups, adopt a screening system and conduct isolation drills to prepare for new Covid infections.

Since January 1, Thailand has seen a total of 2,319,604 Covid-19 cases and 9,115 deaths.

More than 140.2 million Covid vaccines have been administered between February 28 last year to July 7 nationwide. Of them, 57 million are first doses, 53.2 million second doses and 29.9 million third doses.

