Thailand records 1,811 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths on Monday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday (July 11) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 1,811 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.

Death toll increased by 24, while 2,268 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,323,419.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,546,854 – 4,491,919 of whom have recovered, 24,076 are still in hospitals and 30,859 have died.

Separately, another 2,337 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 4,155 their second shot and 34,837 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,453,963.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 560.77 million on Monday, 533.78 million of whom have recovered, 20.61 million are active cases (37,804 in severe condition) and 6.37 million have died (up by 555).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.34 million, followed by India with 43.64 million, Brazil with 32.9 million, France with 32.12 million and Germany with 29.03 million.

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

