Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Elephant Plai Diew Lub’s sworn enemy returns to its post in Khao Yai

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Elephant Plai Diew Lub’s sworn enem...

Despite being toppled over twice by a real elephant, the elephant statue nicknamed Plai Ning has returned to its post outside the Khao Yai National Park’s visitor centre in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Plai Ning was first knocked over by its real-life rival Plai Diew Lub aka Plai Nga Diew on August 21 last year and returned to its post on September 15.

Plai Ning was again knocked off its pedestal by Plai Diew Lub on July 5 and again taken away for repairs.

The Khao Yai National Park’s Facebook page announced on Sunday that Plai Ning has returned to its post, but with scars on its tusks and bottom.

 

Elephant Plai Diew Lub’s sworn enemy returns to its post in Khao Yai

As expected, many netizens responded with comments like “Plai Diew Lub will get annoyed again”, “a statue with a scar is human” and “Plai Ning will stand and fight again”.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.