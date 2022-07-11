Elephant Plai Diew Lub’s sworn enemy returns to its post in Khao Yai

Plai Ning was first knocked over by its real-life rival Plai Diew Lub aka Plai Nga Diew on August 21 last year and returned to its post on September 15.
Plai Ning was again knocked off its pedestal by Plai Diew Lub on July 5 and again taken away for repairs.
The Khao Yai National Park’s Facebook page announced on Sunday that Plai Ning has returned to its post, but with scars on its tusks and bottom.
As expected, many netizens responded with comments like “Plai Diew Lub will get annoyed again”, “a statue with a scar is human” and “Plai Ning will stand and fight again”.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022