Isolation centres, supplies prepped to handle new wave in central Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has instructed all 50 district offices to get community isolation centres and medical supplies ready to deal with the new Covid-19 wave.

A Facebook post by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand on Sunday said this instruction was sparked by a surge in Covid-19 patients in downtown Bangkok.

“Hence, patients living in the centre of Bangkok will be transferred to hospitals in the outskirts,” the page said.

It added that residents who test positive or are at risk of Covid-19 infection can receive treatment at public healthcare centres or community clinics near their homes.

Isolation facilities will also be available in all Bangkok districts, especially in crowded communities, it added.

It also said that the BMA will take steps to encourage vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases, to receive their booster shots as soon as possible.

Help can be sought by calling the Erawan Centre’s 1669 hotline.

