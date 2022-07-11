Isolation centres, supplies prepped to handle new wave in central Bangkok

A Facebook post by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand on Sunday said this instruction was sparked by a surge in Covid-19 patients in downtown Bangkok.
“Hence, patients living in the centre of Bangkok will be transferred to hospitals in the outskirts,” the page said.
It added that residents who test positive or are at risk of Covid-19 infection can receive treatment at public healthcare centres or community clinics near their homes.
Isolation facilities will also be available in all Bangkok districts, especially in crowded communities, it added.
It also said that the BMA will take steps to encourage vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases, to receive their booster shots as soon as possible.
Help can be sought by calling the Erawan Centre’s 1669 hotline.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
