Move Forward councillor faces the axe over alleged sexual harassment

He added that the party will ensure justice is served and the victim can feel safe physically and mentally until the case is resolved.

“Judging from the preliminary facts gathered, the allegations appear to be true,” Wiroj said.

He said the victim had reportedly been taken to a residence, where she was plied with alcoholic drinks before the suspect allegedly molested her.

He said the party’s disciplinary committee will launch an investigation and if the suspect is found guilty, he will be expelled from the party.

“The party will also cooperate with police investigators and if the charges are true, then Arnuparp should consider resigning,” Wiroj said.

Pattraporn, meanwhile, issued an apology to the victim and party supporters, saying “this incident has disappointed the party and prompted leaders to raise questions.

“I’m ready to cooperate with police investigators and will watch over the victim to ensure she is safe throughout the legal process,” she said.

Pattraporn added that she will return to Thung Mahamek Police Station on Tuesday evening to provide her testimony.