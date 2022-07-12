Sun, July 17, 2022

Move Forward councillor faces the axe over alleged sexual harassment

The Move Forward Party conceded on Tuesday that there are grounds to believe one of its Bangkok councillors had sexually harassed a volunteer and promised to expel him after an investigation.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, Move Forward’s chief of Bangkok policies, and Bang Sue councillor Pattraporn Kengrungruengchai called a press conference on Tuesday to say the party had been informed of the charge against Sathorn councillor Arnuparb Tarntong.

Wiroj, who ran in the Bangkok governor elections as a Move Forward candidate, said he had learned of Arnuparb’s behaviour from Pattraporn and the victim at 3.30am on Tuesday.

The victim, who is a volunteer with Zendai Foundation, also filed a complaint against Arnuparb at the Thung Mahamek Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday.

Wiroj said he and Pattraporn rushed to the police station to help the victim and were there with her until the process was completed at around 5am.

He added that the party will ensure justice is served and the victim can feel safe physically and mentally until the case is resolved.

“Judging from the preliminary facts gathered, the allegations appear to be true,” Wiroj said.

He said the victim had reportedly been taken to a residence, where she was plied with alcoholic drinks before the suspect allegedly molested her.

He said the party’s disciplinary committee will launch an investigation and if the suspect is found guilty, he will be expelled from the party.

“The party will also cooperate with police investigators and if the charges are true, then Arnuparp should consider resigning,” Wiroj said.

Pattraporn, meanwhile, issued an apology to the victim and party supporters, saying “this incident has disappointed the party and prompted leaders to raise questions.

“I’m ready to cooperate with police investigators and will watch over the victim to ensure she is safe throughout the legal process,” she said.

Pattraporn added that she will return to Thung Mahamek Police Station on Tuesday evening to provide her testimony.

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

