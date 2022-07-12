Government will do its best to control prices: Jurin

He made the remark after the ministry slammed the brakes on manufacturers planning to to raise the price of powdered and ready-to-drink milk due to rising production costs.
"If there is a shortage of supply, consumers would prefer to pay more than not have the product at all," he said.
He added that the ministry will consider manufacturers' requests case by case. He admitted that production costs had risen sharply due to rising fuel and electricity prices.
"The ministry will take care of farmers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and consumers to live in harmony and mitigate their burden as much as possible," he added.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
