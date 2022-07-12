Suvarnabhumi ready for surge in visitors during long weekend

In Thailand, there will be two public holidays this week — Asalha Bucha Day (July 13) and the start of Buddhist Lent (July 14). When combined with the weekend offs and the extra holiday declared by the government on July 15, there will be five holidays in total.
The airport's general manager, Kittipong Kittikachorn, expected the airport to see 90,000 passengers and 580 flights per day during the period.
He said the airport and the Airline Operators Committee in Bangkok have urged airlines and ground staff to be ready for providing services to passengers during the long weekend.
He added that 318 check-in counters, 196 automatic self check-in systems and 42 automatic self bag-drop systems, as well as Zone C passport inspection checkpoints are now available for passengers.
Kittipong added that Zone C parking will be free from July 12 to 18, adding that shuttle buses from the parking lot to the passenger terminals will provide service every 15 minutes and would be available 24 hours a day during the five-day holiday.
In addition, the airport has prepared its staff to provide service to passengers during rush periods, he added.
As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, he said the airport staff would frequently clean surfaces that are touched often and provide alcohol-based sanitation gels to passengers. He added that the staff have been urged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while staying in the passenger terminal.
He urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights and at least two hours for domestic flights, as it expects a high volume of travellers during the long holidays.
For more information, contact call centre 1722 or 0 2132 9511.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
