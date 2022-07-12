Suvarnabhumi ready for surge in visitors during long weekend

The airport's general manager, Kittipong Kittikachorn, expected the airport to see 90,000 passengers and 580 flights per day during the period.

He said the airport and the Airline Operators Committee in Bangkok have urged airlines and ground staff to be ready for providing services to passengers during the long weekend.

He added that 318 check-in counters, 196 automatic self check-in systems and 42 automatic self bag-drop systems, as well as Zone C passport inspection checkpoints are now available for passengers.

Kittipong added that Zone C parking will be free from July 12 to 18, adding that shuttle buses from the parking lot to the passenger terminals will provide service every 15 minutes and would be available 24 hours a day during the five-day holiday.

In addition, the airport has prepared its staff to provide service to passengers during rush periods, he added.