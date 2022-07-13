Thailand records 2,391 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,550,924 – 4,495,935 of whom have recovered, 24,082 are still in hospitals and 30,907 have died.

Separately, another 5,579 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,903 their second shot and 48,601 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,544,783.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 563.06 million on Tuesday, 535.52 million of whom have recovered, 21.17 million are active cases (38,472 in severe condition) and 6.38 million have died (up by 1,443).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.68 million, followed by India with 43.67 million, Brazil with 33.01 million, France with 32.55 million and Germany with 29.31 million.