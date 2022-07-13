Mild quake reported in Surat Thani, no impact on dam

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said locals in Ban Ta Khun and nearby districts did not feel any tremors, and so far there have been no reports of property damage caused by the earthquake.

The department said the area where the quake was reported is 21km northeast of Rajjaprabha Dam, a tourist hotspot.

It coordinated with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand to run preliminary diagnostics on the dam structure and found that everything was in normal condition.

The department said it has alerted local authorities of the situation and urged them to closely follow the latest updates from the Meteorological Department.

Rajjaprabha Dam, or Cheow Lan Dam, is a 95-metre-tall multi-purpose structure. It is for electricity generation, irrigation, flood control, and fishing, with a capacity of 5.63 billion cubic metres and 240MW output.