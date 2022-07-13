Motorists can use three expressways for free on Wed, Thurs

Motorists can use the three expressways free of charge from 00.01am on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

The three are:

- Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates

- Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates

- Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.

Exat said it would consider lifting tolls on other long holidays.