Motorists can use three expressways for free on Wed, Thurs

Exat said the exemption was aimed at allowing motorists to return to their home provinces to make merit on Asanha Bucha Day on Wednesday and Buddhist Lent on Thursday.
Motorists can use the three expressways free of charge from 00.01am on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.
The three are:
- Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway with 19 toll gates
- Sirat (Second Stage and Outer Ring Road) Expressway with 31 gates
- Udon Ratthaya (Bang Pa-in-Pak Kret) Expressway with 10 gates.
Exat said it would consider lifting tolls on other long holidays.
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
