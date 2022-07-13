Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok’s new garbage collection fee deferred to Oct 2023

In a bid to reduce people’s cost of living, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to postpone the implementation of new garbage collection fee at 80 baht per month to October 1, 2023.

The current fee at 20 baht per month for households with less than 20 litres of garbage per day is scheduled to expire on October 1, 2022.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sitthiphan said on Tuesday that the meeting of BMA executives has agreed to postpone the hike in collection fee to avoid increasing the people’s financial burden now that there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

“The new fee will help increase the city’s income by 2 billion baht per month, but will add a burden to households more than businesses, since businesses usually have better recycling and waste management system to reduce their garbage output,” said the Chadchart.

“Currently about 60 per cent of garbage collected in Bangkok come from households, so we decided to postpone the hike to avoid increasing people’s cost of living.”

Chadchart added that in the meantime, the BMA will consider the collection rate that helps promote garbage sorting and efficient waste management, as the current rate is based solely on the volume of the garbage.

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

