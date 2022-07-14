Thailand records 2,257 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,553,181 – 4,498,055 of whom have recovered, 24,191 are still in hospitals and 30,935 have died.

Separately, another 6,143 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 12,422 their second shot and 56,971 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,620,319.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 564.21 million on Thursday, 536.22 million of whom have recovered, 21.61 million are active cases (38,725 in severe condition) and 6.38 million have died (up by 1,542).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.91 million, followed by India with 43.69 million, Brazil with 33.08 million, France with 32.68 million and Germany with 29.46 million.