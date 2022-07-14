Sun, July 17, 2022

Their Majesties make merit on Asanha Bucha Day

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana performed a religious ceremony on Wednesday evening to make merit for Asanha Bucha Day.

The ceremony was held at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra.

After performing a religious ceremony, Their Majesties poured melted gold for the casting ceremony of a bust of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Asanha Bucha Day is a Buddhist festival which takes place during the full moon of the eighth lunar month, celebrating the day when the Buddha preached his first sermon to his first five disciples after his enlightenment.

It is also the day when the first Buddhist monk was ordained. The next day is the beginning of Buddhist Lent and the rainy season retreat for monks.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

