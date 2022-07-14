PM announces slogan for alcohol-free day

The slogan can be translated as: "Avoid drinking alcohol, make people safe from diseases and dangers, including Covid-19."
The Cabinet on July 8, 2008, marked the beginning of Buddhist Lent every year as national alcohol-free day to enable people to pay attention to their health and avoid drinking alcohol.
Meanwhile, Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul asked people to avoid drinking alcohol during the long holiday this week, so they will be safe during their travels.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
