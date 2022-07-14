TAT expects THB14.3 billion cash flow during 5-day holiday

July 13 was Asanha Bucha and July 14 Buddhist Lent, while Friday, July 15, is a special public holiday. Along with Saturday and Sunday, there’s a total five days of holidays this week as the government seeks to promote domestic tourism.
“TAT has been promoting cultural activities around Thailand to attract tourists during the important Buddhist holidays in July, including the candle processions at Phayao Lake and Wat Si Ubon Rattanaram in Ubon Ratchathani, and an alms giving ceremony at Haripunchai Pagoda in Lamphun,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.
“July is also when Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani holds its Full Moon Party, which will attract both Thai and foreign visitors.”
Due to the long holidays this month – July 13-17 and July 28-31 (on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday) – TAT estimates that average flights per day would soar to more than 1,700, while interprovincial buses would carry an average of 34,000 passengers per day.
“Tourists are expected to spend around 14.33 billion baht during the present long weekend, while hotels nationwide would see an average occupation rate of 53 per cent. Hotels in the Northeast will see the highest occupation, at 60 per cent, thanks to cultural activities held in several provinces,” said Yuthasak.
A survey shows that the majority of Thais still prefer to use their own vehicles despite rising inflation and fuel prices as they offer privacy and protection against Covid-19, The TAT governor noted.
People will, however, choose less pricey hotels and cut down on buying souvenirs to cope with the rising cost of living, he added.
The top travel destinations for Thais this time round are Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong and Saraburi.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
