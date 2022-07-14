TAT expects THB14.3 billion cash flow during 5-day holiday

July 13 was Asanha Bucha and July 14 Buddhist Lent, while Friday, July 15, is a special public holiday. Along with Saturday and Sunday, there’s a total five days of holidays this week as the government seeks to promote domestic tourism.

“TAT has been promoting cultural activities around Thailand to attract tourists during the important Buddhist holidays in July, including the candle processions at Phayao Lake and Wat Si Ubon Rattanaram in Ubon Ratchathani, and an alms giving ceremony at Haripunchai Pagoda in Lamphun,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.

“July is also when Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani holds its Full Moon Party, which will attract both Thai and foreign visitors.”

Due to the long holidays this month – July 13-17 and July 28-31 (on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday) – TAT estimates that average flights per day would soar to more than 1,700, while interprovincial buses would carry an average of 34,000 passengers per day.