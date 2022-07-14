118 rats captured at Din Daeng flat in one week

The NHA sent its workers to capture rats at the flat in Din Daeng 5 building after local residents filed a complaint with the NHA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on July 7 that the building was infested with an army of over 100 rats.

Officials said 118 rats were captured during the past week and handed over to the Din Daeng district office to eliminate.

The NHA said it would join residents of the flat and BMA officials in carrying out a big cleaning day at the building on Monday to try to locate and eliminate rat nests.