Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

118 rats captured at Din Daeng flat in one week

Officials from the National Housing Authority have captured 118 rats using traps at a Din Daeng residential flat in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district during the past week.

Their action came following complaints from residents.

The NHA sent its workers to capture rats at the flat in Din Daeng 5 building after local residents filed a complaint with the NHA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on July 7 that the building was infested with an army of over 100 rats.

Officials said 118 rats were captured during the past week and handed over to the Din Daeng district office to eliminate.

The NHA said it would join residents of the flat and BMA officials in carrying out a big cleaning day at the building on Monday to try to locate and eliminate rat nests.

118 rats captured at Din Daeng flat in one week The NHA said it would also send officials to eliminate rats at other buildings.

A woman had posted a video clip on her TikTok account to show hundreds of rats running around the community area of the building.

After the clip went viral, reporters went to interview local residents, thus drawing the attention of both the NHA and BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. The two agencies held a meeting on July 7 to plan joint operations to try to get rid of the rat menace.

118 rats captured at Din Daeng flat in one week A resident of the flat said on Thursday that after officials came to capture the rats, the number of rodents had dropped a lot. He said local residents were also putting left-over foods in trash bins in their flat instead of littering them outside, to try and mitigate the infestation.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.