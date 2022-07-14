118 rats captured at Din Daeng flat in one week

Their action came following complaints from residents.
The NHA sent its workers to capture rats at the flat in Din Daeng 5 building after local residents filed a complaint with the NHA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on July 7 that the building was infested with an army of over 100 rats.
Officials said 118 rats were captured during the past week and handed over to the Din Daeng district office to eliminate.
The NHA said it would join residents of the flat and BMA officials in carrying out a big cleaning day at the building on Monday to try to locate and eliminate rat nests.
The NHA said it would also send officials to eliminate rats at other buildings.
A woman had posted a video clip on her TikTok account to show hundreds of rats running around the community area of the building.
After the clip went viral, reporters went to interview local residents, thus drawing the attention of both the NHA and BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. The two agencies held a meeting on July 7 to plan joint operations to try to get rid of the rat menace.
A resident of the flat said on Thursday that after officials came to capture the rats, the number of rodents had dropped a lot. He said local residents were also putting left-over foods in trash bins in their flat instead of littering them outside, to try and mitigate the infestation.
Published : July 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
