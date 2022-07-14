Sun, July 17, 2022

Film fest on Asean culinary set to tickle audience's taste buds next week

Five Southeast Asian movies based on culinary themes will be screened during an Asean film festival next week. Ramkhamhaeng University’s Faculty of Mass Communication will host the 4th RU Asean Film Festival and Conference 2022 at its Sukhothai Building on July 20 and 21.

The event, held under the theme of “Culinary Asean”, features five films by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and panel discussions by film directors, producers and actors.

Among the speakers are Indonesian film producer Muhammad Zaidy, film director Panu Aree, director/producer Bandit Thongdee, writer Anusorn Tipayanon and academic Jaruwan Kittinaraporn.

The films scheduled to be screened are “Aruna & Her Palate” (Indonesia), “Ramen Teh” (Singapore), “Ulam: Main Dish” (Philippines), “Rakna Soup Soup” (Thailand), and “Let’s Eat!” – a joint Malaysian-Singaporean production.

July 14, 2022

Nation Thailnad
