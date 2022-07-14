Film fest on Asean culinary set to tickle audience's taste buds next week

The event, held under the theme of “Culinary Asean”, features five films by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and panel discussions by film directors, producers and actors.

Among the speakers are Indonesian film producer Muhammad Zaidy, film director Panu Aree, director/producer Bandit Thongdee, writer Anusorn Tipayanon and academic Jaruwan Kittinaraporn.

The films scheduled to be screened are “Aruna & Her Palate” (Indonesia), “Ramen Teh” (Singapore), “Ulam: Main Dish” (Philippines), “Rakna Soup Soup” (Thailand), and “Let’s Eat!” – a joint Malaysian-Singaporean production.