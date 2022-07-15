Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

‘Don’t underestimate Covid’, Chadchart warns Khlong Toei communities

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday warned community leaders in the Khlong Toei slums not to underestimate Covid-19 as a new virus wave rises.

The city’s largest low-income community has been hit by serious outbreaks during the pandemic as cramped living conditions make social distancing difficult.

“Most newly infected patients only have flu-like symptoms and recover in a few days, but we cannot be too relaxed as infections could still be rising,” Chadchart said on Friday.

“Family members must especially take extra precautions to stop the elderly and people with underlying health problems from being exposed to the virus.”

He added that local authorities must prepare medical supplies and hospital beds in case infections spike.

Chadchart was visiting the city-centre community to deliver footballs, basketballs and badminton racquets for children after hearing that the city had built a basketball/futsal court but not provided sports equipment. The equipment was donated by businesses.

The governor also heard that Khlong Toei families were suffering from the rising cost of living and had been unable to send their kids to school since May. The governor told community leaders to submit a list of affected families so that the city could provide appropriate support.

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

