Southern Army commander injured in helicopter crash

Lt-General Kriangkrai Srirak was travelling with six other military officers on the Army helicopter when a mechanical problem forced an emergency landing in a rubber plantation in the southern province’s Thepha district.
The 4th Army Region’s jurisdiction covers the southern provinces of Thailand.
Kriangkrai had minor injuries in his hip while his aide, Capt Wisan Chusangkit, suffered a broken arm and jaw, according to Maj-General Pramote Prom-in, deputy commander of the 4th Army Brigade.
Local residents and rescue volunteers managed to remove the seven occupants from the chopper, which was partly damaged, according to witnesses. The two injured passengers were rushed to hospital.
Published : July 15, 2022
