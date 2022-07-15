Thailand expects 1m new expats, THB1trn from land-for-investment move

The plan, which is part of measures to boost the Thai economy, would also attract 8 billion baht in land/property investment, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Meanwhile, it would add an estimated 270 billion baht in tax revenue between 2022 and 2026, he added. To be eligible, foreigners must invest 40 million baht for at least three years.

The plan is in addition to the Interior Ministry’s move to grant long-term stays for four groups of foreigners — wealthy people, retirees, freelancers based in Thailand, and those with special skills.

The ministry’s Department of Lands is drafting a ministerial decree to set conditions for allowing foreigners to own up to 1 rai of land for residential purposes, Thanakorn said on Friday.