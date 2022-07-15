Thailand running out of Favipiravir as Covid-19 cases rise, says RDS

"GPO aimed to produce Favipiravir for use in the country, but the agency is relying on imports of the drug instead," RDS said, adding that the GPO is the only agency permitted to produce and import Favipiravir in Thailand.

RDS said that this wasn't the first time that Favipiravir stocks have run low. It said this problem would not happen if the government allowed the private sector to produce or import the drug.

RDS also revealed evidence from a Public Health Ministry executive's Line chat to support its claim that Favipiravir is running out.

The Line chat shows the executive had called hospitals and Provincial Public Health Office directors nationwide to reserve Favipiravir for children as there was only enough supply for seven days.

The executive noted that the number of Covid-19 infections, especially in children, is rising, adding that the GPO would deliver 2 million tablets of Favipiravir within five to seven days.

"Apart from medical staff, the public should be made aware of this issue as well," RDS added.