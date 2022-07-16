Bangkok police nab bar manager for serving booze to minors

Of the 156 people in the bar, 32 were found to be underage and were openly drinking alcohol and dancing.

Police then spoke to a 21-year-old man who claimed to be the manager and asked him to produce his entertainment and alcohol licence. However, the manager was only able to come up with an alcohol licence, which resulted in him being slapped with a charge of illegally running an entertainment venue. He also faces charges of allowing drug-related crimes to take place, allowing people under 20 to enter an entertainment venue and selling alcohol to people under 20.

As of press time, it was still unclear what led the police to this bar.