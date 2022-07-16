Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Six other traffic regulations became law after being published in the Royal Gazette on July 12, said Thanakrit Vorathanatchakul, a senior prosecutor attached to the Attorney General's Office.

The rules involve a points system for driving-licence holders, with penalties including suspension and seizure of the licence.

Under one rule, motorists start with 12 points on their licence, with points deducted for traffic violations. Drivers whose points drop to zero will have their licences suspended for up to 90 days.

Another rule, in force from July 13, empowers police to suspend licences of anyone caught driving dangerously or fleeing the scene after causing a road accident.