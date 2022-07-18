THB3.99 billion set aside for purchase of Favipiravir, ATK test kits

NESDC reasoned that the Public Health Ministry needed the medication and test kits to cope with the Covid situation, which is expected to worsen due to the highly infectious BA.4/5 subvariants of Omicron.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister urged the Cabinet to use the rest of the loan wisely and said all state agencies should jointly work towards preventing new Covid-19 clusters.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also called on all agencies to strictly enforce Covid-Free Setting, especially when big events are held.