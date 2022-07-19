Thu, July 28, 2022

200,000+ people delivered safely over long break, boasts Transport Co

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Co Ltd boasted on Monday that it delivered a total of 242,050 passengers to their destinations safely during the July 13-17 holiday. It also proudly pointed out that no accidents had taken place and no passengers had been left stranded.

The first two days of the holiday, July 13 and 14, were Asalha Bucha and the start of the Buddhist Lent. A third day, July 15, was added so including the weekend people would get five days off. The extra day was granted in a bid to boost domestic tourism.

Transport Co president Sanyalak Panyawatthanalikhit said some 2,600 buses brought more than 30,000 passengers back to Bangkok, while 25,859 buses travelled between the provinces over the five days.

“The company thanks all employees and related agencies for making travel during the long holidays smooth and safe, and meeting the company’s goal of providing high quality, safe and affordable transport to people,” he said.

