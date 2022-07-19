Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Govt agencies to use Google Chrome-based payroll system from Aug 1

The Comptroller General's Department (CGD) will launch a new Google Chrome-based payroll system for government agencies from August 1 onwards.

The move comes after Microsoft announced that it is shutting down its 26-year-old Internet Explorer browser on June 15. Though people will still be able to use the browser after June 15, Microsoft will not launch any updates and will encourage the use of its new Microsoft Edge browser instead.

Waree Wankaew, CGD’s deputy director and spokesperson, said the new e-payroll system will make it easier and safer to transfer salaries and other payments to government officials’ and workers’ bank accounts directly.

CGD will shut down its existing Internet Explorer-based payment system at 5pm on July 25, and shift to the new Google Chrome-based system at 8.30am on August 1.

“The e-Payroll software installation guidelines are ready,” she said, adding that government agencies can download the manual from the department’s website.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.