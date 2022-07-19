Govt agencies to use Google Chrome-based payroll system from Aug 1

The move comes after Microsoft announced that it is shutting down its 26-year-old Internet Explorer browser on June 15. Though people will still be able to use the browser after June 15, Microsoft will not launch any updates and will encourage the use of its new Microsoft Edge browser instead.
Waree Wankaew, CGD’s deputy director and spokesperson, said the new e-payroll system will make it easier and safer to transfer salaries and other payments to government officials’ and workers’ bank accounts directly.
CGD will shut down its existing Internet Explorer-based payment system at 5pm on July 25, and shift to the new Google Chrome-based system at 8.30am on August 1.
“The e-Payroll software installation guidelines are ready,” she said, adding that government agencies can download the manual from the department’s website.
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
