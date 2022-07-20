Two events for book lovers this month-end

One event is Books & Beers 2002 at Singha Complex on New Petchaburi Road (next to MRT Phetchaburi station) from July 22-31 between 11am and 9pm.

Organised under the concept “No Book I Cry, No Beer I Die”, more than 50 publishers will showcase their latest collections as well as specially priced books including novels, light novels, documentaries, translated literature, children’s books and more. Expected to join the event are Matichon Books, Saengdao Books, Gypzy Group, Thai Quality Books, Sofa Publishing and Arrow Multimedia.

Event participants will also enjoy a “Book Talk” mini seminar, a mini concert, and art and craft activities “designed for every family member”.

The other event is hosted by Naiin Bookstore under the name “Sanam Arn Len” (playground for readers) at Samyan Mitrtown Hall on Rama IV Road (near MRT Samyan station). The event will be held from July 22-31 between 10am and 9pm.

The highlight is a “Book Buffet”, where shoppers can buy fabric bags priced at 199 baht each and fill them with as many books in the buffet zone as they can carry. There is no limit on how many bags you can buy, but the time is limited at 20 minutes per round.

The event organiser advised shoppers to arrive at the buffet zone at least 30 minutes before the time on their queue card, as customers next in line will be moved up in case the one before them does not show up.

Books outside the zone will carry a special discount of 15 per cent for the third one purchased, 20 per cent for the fourth and 70 per cent on the fifth.