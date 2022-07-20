Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

PM forms teams to take on economic crisis

Two economic teams were set up by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday to tackle the economic crisis.

One, a special economic crisis management committee, was formed to implement guidelines for government agencies to tackle the crisis and alleviate people's suffering as soon as possible.

The committee, chaired by Prayut, is also responsible for implementing a plan to cope with the economic crisis effectively in line with government policy.

Meanwhile, a subcommittee was also set up for monitoring and analysing impacts from the crisis.

The subcommittee, chaired by the Finance Ministry permanent secretary, is also responsible for proposing a plan to tackle the crisis and lessen the public’s financial burden to the special committee on economic crisis management.

Prayut Chan-o-cha

National Security Council secretary-general Supot Malaniyom said the two teams would be important tools for the government to tackle the economic crisis “effectively”, including rising product prices and inflation.

The subcommittee is preparing a proposal to tackle increasing fuel and product prices, as well as financial measures to prevent further damage to the economy, he said.

Supot expects the PM to hold a meeting with the two economic teams soon.

“One common way to solve this problem is energy saving, which will help both the country and ourselves,” he added.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.