PM forms teams to take on economic crisis

One, a special economic crisis management committee, was formed to implement guidelines for government agencies to tackle the crisis and alleviate people's suffering as soon as possible.
The committee, chaired by Prayut, is also responsible for implementing a plan to cope with the economic crisis effectively in line with government policy.
Meanwhile, a subcommittee was also set up for monitoring and analysing impacts from the crisis.
The subcommittee, chaired by the Finance Ministry permanent secretary, is also responsible for proposing a plan to tackle the crisis and lessen the public’s financial burden to the special committee on economic crisis management.
National Security Council secretary-general Supot Malaniyom said the two teams would be important tools for the government to tackle the economic crisis “effectively”, including rising product prices and inflation.
The subcommittee is preparing a proposal to tackle increasing fuel and product prices, as well as financial measures to prevent further damage to the economy, he said.
Supot expects the PM to hold a meeting with the two economic teams soon.
“One common way to solve this problem is energy saving, which will help both the country and ourselves,” he added.
Published : July 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
