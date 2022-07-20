PM forms teams to take on economic crisis

National Security Council secretary-general Supot Malaniyom said the two teams would be important tools for the government to tackle the economic crisis “effectively”, including rising product prices and inflation.

The subcommittee is preparing a proposal to tackle increasing fuel and product prices, as well as financial measures to prevent further damage to the economy, he said.

Supot expects the PM to hold a meeting with the two economic teams soon.

“One common way to solve this problem is energy saving, which will help both the country and ourselves,” he added.