Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics has discovered Thailand’s first BA 2.75 case.

The centre revealed on Tuesday night that it was found from a sample collected on June 28 in Trang.

The Medical Sciences Department completed the whole exome sequencing and uploaded the data to GISAID’s database on Monday. It is a mutation of the Wuhan variant.

The BA 2.75 subvariant emerged for the first time in India and has spread around the world. Scientists have since collected 338 samples for the whole exome sequencing.

They found BA 2.75 could likely evade immunity provided by earlier infection or vaccines. Patients are advised to use monoclonal antibodies according to the subvariant they have been infected with.

Most interestingly, BA 2.75 spread in India in June but it is expected to be overcome in a “short amount of time”.

Scientists assume it is because India had experienced BA.2 infections before so the immunity built up as a result might keep the disease from spreading.

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

