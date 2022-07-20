Bangkok aims to turn On Nut landfills into green space

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday met with representatives from PTT Global Chemical Plc (GC) and its affiliate Solution Creation Ltd to discuss the projects in which the companies will help Bangkok handle waste management, recycling and upcycling of the city’s garbage.

Chadchart said the project's top priority is to turn 103 rai of landfill sites in On Nut area into usable space where trees can be planted and serve as the city’s lung.

“Of the 103 rai landfills, about 48 rai are garbage mountains that need to be eliminated first, while the rest can be filled or bulldozed and start planting trees right away,” he said.

GC said the company is ready to help with land transformation and tree planting once the city surveys all the areas that can be turned into green space.