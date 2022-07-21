More rains forecast across Thailand with heavy showers in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday an active monsoon trough lies across the North and a pressure cell over the Northeast.
Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in 2-metre-high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf and more than 2 metres high in areas experiencing thundershowers.
The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and steer clear of areas with thundershowers.
Here’s the weather forecast for Thursday:
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains. Temperature lows of 24-25 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
North
Generally widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Phetchabun. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.
Northeast
Averagely widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.
Central
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
East
Generally widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperature lows of 24-27 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.
South (east coast)
Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.
South (west coast)
Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers.
Published : July 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
