More rains forecast across Thailand with heavy showers in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday an active monsoon trough lies across the North and a pressure cell over the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in 2-metre-high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf and more than 2 metres high in areas experiencing thundershowers.

The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and steer clear of areas with thundershowers.