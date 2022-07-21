Thu, July 28, 2022

Several Bangkok areas under water after heavy rains pound capital

Several roads and neighbourhoods in Bangkok were flooded on Thursday morning after strong winds and heavy showers battered the capital since 11pm on Wednesday.

Bangkok’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported on Thursday morning that a preliminary survey showed up to 23 roads have been submerged under 20-30 centimetres of water, especially Ratchadaphisek, Pracha Songkhro, Prachasuk, Lat Phrao, Phatthanakan, Navamin, Asok Montri, Chan, Saint Louis, Sriwara, Jomthong, Ekachai, Suanplu, and Sukhumvit sois 22, 23, 26, 39, and 71.

The department said it would continue to drain flood water from major roads so traffic conditions can return to normal as quickly as possible.

Bangkok authorities advised motorists to avoid the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway in front of Wat Sarod and instead use Rama IX Bridge after an electricity pole collapsed.

Meanwhile, on Pradit Manutham Road next to Rama IX Expressway Intersection, a truck had flipped over on its side, choking traffic as only one lane could be used. Motorists are urged to avoid this route too.

Netizens took to social media to share photos of their flooded neighbourhoods with the hashtag #น้ำท่วม (flood), which swiftly became the number one trending topic on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely across the North, the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South on Thursday.

