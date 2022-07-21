Thai police ‘ready’ to help Singapore over fugitive couple

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will duly inform their Singaporean counterparts of the information they have and make an arrest if requested by that country's authorities, RTP deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen said on Thursday.
The RTP is aware that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) – which has 195 member countries – has issued a red notice for the fugitive couple at Singapore’s request, Krisana said.
The spokesman noted that National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had instructed all units to closely cooperate with domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies in arresting criminal suspects.
Singaporean police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the couple, who allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods worth about S$32 million to their customers.
They identified the suspects as a 26-year-old Singaporean man and a Thai woman aged 27.
The two fled Singapore on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry, Singaporean authorities said on Wednesday. Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices have been issued for them.
It was unclear if the duo entered Thailand.
Since June, at least 180 police complaints have been lodged against the couple, whose alleged victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags but the couple failed to deliver the products to them.
Published : July 21, 2022
