Thai police ‘ready’ to help Singapore over fugitive couple

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will duly inform their Singaporean counterparts of the information they have and make an arrest if requested by that country's authorities, RTP deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanacharoen said on Thursday.

The RTP is aware that the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) – which has 195 member countries – has issued a red notice for the fugitive couple at Singapore’s request, Krisana said.

The spokesman noted that National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk had instructed all units to closely cooperate with domestic and foreign law enforcement agencies in arresting criminal suspects.