TAT launching major campaign in 2023 to stimulate domestic travels

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday that 117 million to 135 million domestic travels are forecast for next year, generating between 670 billion to 880 billion baht in revenue from an estimated average of 4,200-4,800 baht per trip.
TAT is launching “Thais can visit amazing Thailand 365 Days” campaign next year.
The authority will use the “REAL” strategy to promote domestic tourism by Thais, urging people to take a trip whenever they want, thus making every day a high season, he said. “REAL is an acronym standing for Responsible Tourism, Extraordinary Experience, Avantgarde Marketing and Less for More Economy.”
Yuthasak added that next year, TAT plans to organise promotional campaigns for each region with distinctive themes and target groups, in a bid to highlight the unique characteristics and charms of each region.
The North will get campaigns under “charming history of the North” theme, aiming to promote historical attractions across several provinces, targeting multi-generation families. The Central region will focus on trendy tourist attractions as well as eco-tourism targeting Gen-Y and Gen-Z audiences. The Northeast will focus on religious, natural and cultural tourism in 20 provinces that have a rich heritage, targeting Gen-Y travellers and working people.
Meanwhile, the East will get campaigns boosting seafood and luxury tourism tailored for Gen-Y travellers, high-spenders and millennial families.
The campaign in the South will also be based on food attractions, but will focus on the authentic southern cuisine, targeting foodies who prefer bold and spicy tastes. TAT also aims to promote responsible tourism in the South to preserve its many marine natural attractions.
Yuthasak said TAT hopes that the campaign will help generate income to local businesses outside of traditional high seasons, as well as reduce crowding at popular attractions on holidays by distributing travellers to secondary tourism provinces or lesser-known attractions, keeping the overall tourism industry growing throughout the year.
Published : July 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022