TAT launching major campaign in 2023 to stimulate domestic travels

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday that 117 million to 135 million domestic travels are forecast for next year, generating between 670 billion to 880 billion baht in revenue from an estimated average of 4,200-4,800 baht per trip.

TAT is launching “Thais can visit amazing Thailand 365 Days” campaign next year.

The authority will use the “REAL” strategy to promote domestic tourism by Thais, urging people to take a trip whenever they want, thus making every day a high season, he said. “REAL is an acronym standing for Responsible Tourism, Extraordinary Experience, Avantgarde Marketing and Less for More Economy.”

Yuthasak added that next year, TAT plans to organise promotional campaigns for each region with distinctive themes and target groups, in a bid to highlight the unique characteristics and charms of each region.