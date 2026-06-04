Myanmar anti-scam bill seeks death penalty for major offences

A proposed law aimed at cracking down on online scam operations in Myanmar has been submitted to the Upper House of Parliament, with the draft setting out penalties as severe as life imprisonment and capital punishment for the most serious offences.

The Anti-Online Scam Bill was put forward on June 3 by Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs and introduced by Union Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Nyunt Win Swe.

He said the legislation is designed to stop online fraud networks from gaining a foothold in the country, support cooperation with foreign governments, tackle cross-border cybercrime, and defend national stability and sovereignty.