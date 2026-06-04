Myanmar anti-scam bill seeks death penalty for major offences

A proposed law aimed at cracking down on online scam operations in Myanmar has been submitted to the Upper House of Parliament, with the draft setting out penalties as severe as life imprisonment and capital punishment for the most serious offences.
The Anti-Online Scam Bill was put forward on June 3 by Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs and introduced by Union Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Nyunt Win Swe.
He said the legislation is designed to stop online fraud networks from gaining a foothold in the country, support cooperation with foreign governments, tackle cross-border cybercrime, and defend national stability and sovereignty.
Under the draft, Myanmar would establish a central anti-scam committee, committees at the regional level, and an Anti-Scam Centre.
Their duties would cover prevention, investigation, information exchange, the freezing of financial transactions, and coordination with international partners.
The bill also provides for a system linking banks, financial institutions, telecoms operators, and government agencies in the sharing of information.
It would further permit authorities to detain illegal foreign nationals involved in online scam activities and to seize money, assets, and profits derived from such offences.
Sentences proposed in the draft vary according to the seriousness of the crime.
Lesser violations would carry at least one year in prison and fines, while more serious offences could bring prison terms ranging from 10 years to life.
The toughest measure is contained in Article 47.
Offenders convicted under that provision could be sentenced to life imprisonment or death, while the death penalty would be compulsory if the offence leads to a person’s death.
Courts would also be authorised to order the destruction of equipment used in cybercrime operations.
They would have the power to confiscate or return seized assets and funds connected to online scam cases.
Eleven Myanmar