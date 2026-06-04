Japan, Thailand sign pact for new foreign worker employment scheme

Thailand has become the first country to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Japan under Tokyo’s upcoming skill development and employment programme for foreign workers, the Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday (June 4).
The memorandum was signed on Tuesday and is aimed at ensuring the new scheme is implemented properly when it begins in April 2027.
The programme will replace Japan’s existing technical intern system, which has been criticised as a hotbed of abuse involving foreign workers accepted as unskilled labour.
The latest document revises a 2019 memorandum connected to the technical intern system, making Thailand Japan’s first partner under the new programme.
Under the arrangement, Japan will certify employment plans submitted by participating companies. Thai authorities will be responsible for certifying recruitment and training agencies that send workers to Japan.
The memorandum also allows Japan to suspend certification of employment plans if the number of workers rises above Japan’s sector-by-sector quotas.
As of the end of 2025, 11,672 trainees from Thailand were staying in Japan.
The Japanese government also plans to update memorandums with 16 other partner countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]