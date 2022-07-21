First ‘Pokémon Unite’ esports event in Thailand in September

The AIS “5G eSports Open Thailand 2022: Pokémon Unite” contest, starting on September 16, features a prize pool of over 600,000 baht, Rungtip Jarusiripipat, the AIS managing director for entertainment and content partnership, said on Thursday.
She said the event will also serve as a celebration of the online video game’s first anniversary in Thailand, where more than 1 million downloads have been recorded.
Globally, as of April, Pokémon Unite boasted more than 70 million downloads across all the platforms on which the game is available.
Those interested in taking part in the competition may apply from now until September 10 through the Facebook page of AIS eSports Tournament. The contest starts on September 16.
To qualify for the competition, applicants must be aged between 15 and 35. Each team comprises five members.
Applications can be made free of charge.
In addition to the total prize money of over 600,000 baht, the winners will also be eligible for item codes and premium merchandise from The Pokémon Company.
Published : July 21, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022