First ‘Pokémon Unite’ esports event in Thailand in September

The AIS “5G eSports Open Thailand 2022: Pokémon Unite” contest, starting on September 16, features a prize pool of over 600,000 baht, Rungtip Jarusiripipat, the AIS managing director for entertainment and content partnership, said on Thursday.

She said the event will also serve as a celebration of the online video game’s first anniversary in Thailand, where more than 1 million downloads have been recorded.

Globally, as of April, Pokémon Unite boasted more than 70 million downloads across all the platforms on which the game is available.