Thailand records 2,424 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,570,885 – 4,515,759 of whom have recovered, 24,028 are still in hospitals and 31,098 have died.

Separately, another 7,373 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,977 their second shot and 38,835 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,954,292.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 572.84 million on Friday, 542.84 million of whom have recovered, 23.6 million are active cases (40,653 in severe condition) and 6.4 million have died (up by 1,603).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.94 million, followed by India with 43.85 million, Brazil with 33.51 million, France with 33.34 million and Germany with 30.24 million.