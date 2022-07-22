Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Myanmar’s 6.4-magnitude earthquake felt in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces felt tremors from earthquakes in Myanmar in the early hours of Friday. As of press time, there were no reports of property damage or injuries caused by the quakes.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said the first 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt just after midnight in Myanmar at the coordinates of 21.22 degrees North and 99.85 degrees East.

The epicentre was found about 87 kilometres to the Northeast of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Several milder quakes were registered later, with the last 5.3-magnitude tremor recorded at 5.22am.

The division reported that the quake could be felt in Chiang Rai’s Muang, Mae Chan, Chiang Khong and Chiang Saen districts and in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

The Meteorological Department said more updates will be available on its website: http://www.earthquake.tmd.go.th/home.php

Published : July 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

