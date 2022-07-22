Myanmar’s 6.4-magnitude earthquake felt in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division said the first 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt just after midnight in Myanmar at the coordinates of 21.22 degrees North and 99.85 degrees East.

The epicentre was found about 87 kilometres to the Northeast of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Several milder quakes were registered later, with the last 5.3-magnitude tremor recorded at 5.22am.

The division reported that the quake could be felt in Chiang Rai’s Muang, Mae Chan, Chiang Khong and Chiang Saen districts and in Chiang Mai’s Muang district.

The Meteorological Department said more updates will be available on its website: http://www.earthquake.tmd.go.th/home.php